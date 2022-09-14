The Irish Simmental Cattle Society has confirmed that the findings of a Revenue audit conducted on the cattle breed society has concluded with “no liability” found to be due by the society.

The statement from the Simmental society, which was sent to its members recently, stated: “A Revenue audit was imposed on the society in 2019 arising from the actions of certain council members in 2018.

“The society [is] delighted to now be in the position to inform its membership that this audit is now concluded with no liability due by the society.

“This audit was protracted and costly and the society would like to thank our accountant and staff for all their work on this matter.

“The society apologises to its then staff (Carol McGrath and Peadar Glennon) for the stress and reputational damage suffered arising from the instigation of this audit, along with apologising to past presidents and treasurers who, because of this audit instigation, had their voluntary work on behalf of the society questioned.”

The Irish Simmental Cattle Society has approximately 700 members and approximately 2,500 pedigree cattle are registered with the society every year.

About the Simmental society

Simmental cattle were first imported into Ireland in 1971. The first importation of live animals came from Austria and was later followed by importations form Switzerland, Germany, France and UK.

Embryos and semen has also been imported from Canada, the US and Demark. This has resulted in the Irish Simmental cattle population being very diverse.

Irish Simmental breeders have focused on the beefing traits of the breed while ensuring adequate milk supply is not lost, according to the society.

In recent years, the society has also moved to include the registration of Fleckvieh cattle which are “growing in interest among dairy farmers”, the society explained.