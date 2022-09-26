Gas powered up to 92% of Ireland’s electricity generation at times during August 2022 as year-on-year demand has increased, according to Gas Networks Ireland.

The share of gas did not drop below 20% at any point last month, while coal contributed a total of 10% of power generation, including a peak at 21%, and a low of less than 1%.

Wind peaked at 71% during August, however due to the variable nature of weather-dependent renewable energy sources, wind supply dropped almost completely and contributed less than 1% of electricity generation at times.

As last month’s figures indicate, gas continues to be the dependable back-up source of energy for the country, according to Gas Networks Ireland’s head of regulatory affairs, Brian Mullins. He said:

“Being able to harness weather-dependent renewable wind energy when it is available and back it up with the flexibility and reliability of gas when there is little or no wind, provides a secure and complete energy system for the people of Ireland.”

Gas generated 64% of Ireland’s electricity last month, which is up 3% on the previous month and up 16% when compared to August last year. The amount of electricity generated by wind energy in August fell by 14% year-on-year to 19%.

Gas demand

In August 2022, gas demand increased slightly (+2%) compared to July, and increased by 12% on the same period last year, according to Gas Networks Ireland.

In comparison to August 2021, when Covid-19-related public health restrictions were still in place, gas demand increased in the air travel (+75%); retail (+42%); and leisure and sport (+15%) sectors. Image source: Gas Networks Ireland

The warm weather contributed to a 31% decrease in gas demand across the domestic sector when compared to the same period last year. There were also significant year-on-year decreases in the construction (-31%) and education (-28%) sectors.

The weather in August also had a direct impact on the amount of wind energy available in Ireland, as there wasn’t a lot of wind during the month, Mullins commented.

Ireland’s gas network is currently being prepared for the transition to renewable energy to help Ireland meet its climate action targets, Gas Networks Ireland said.

“We are working to ensure the national gas network is future ready to transport and store indigenously produced renewable gases such as biomethane made from farm and food waste, and hydrogen made from renewable electricity,” Mullins said.