Gas Networks Ireland has revealed that demand for gas in July was up by 10% compared to the same month in 2021.

Demand for gas from airports rose by 95% on July 2021 when public health restrictions were in place, leisure and sports arenas were up 39%, retail rose by 35% and the hotel sector demand increased by a fifth.

Higher temperatures combined with peak holiday season meant that there was a 39% decrease in residential demand compared to the previous month.

Demand from offices and construction was down by around 30%, while it fell by 20% in the education sector.

However, the utility noted that there was a significant increase in gas demand for electricity generation, increasing by 5% when compared to June.

Gas generated 62% of Ireland’s electricity in July, up 12% on June and down 3% when compared to July last year.

Although the amount of electricity generated by wind energy in July fell by 28% month-on-month to 20%, it was up 52% compared to July 2021.

At certain times during July, gas accounted for 85% of the country’s electricity generation, and never dropped under 24%.

Coal contributed 11% in July, which was double its contribution in June. It peaked at 21%, with a low of less than 1%.

Wind energy peaked at 65% during the month but dropped almost completely at times when wind supply dropped.

Commenting on the data, Gas Networks Ireland’s head of regulatory affairs, Brian Mullins, said:

“July wasn’t a very windy month, so it’s not surprising to see the amount of electricity generated by both gas and coal increase and the amount generated by wind energy fall.

“Gas is the ideal partner for weather dependent renewables. Being able to harness wind energy when it is available and back it up with the flexibility and reliability of gas when it’s not available, provides a secure and complete energy system for the people of Ireland. Brian Mullins, Gas Networks Ireland. Image: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

“This is how a complete energy system approach works in practice with wind and gas complementing each other to meet the bulk of Ireland’s electricity demand.

“The country needs a ‘whole of energy’ approach to the future. We need to stop seeing gas and electricity as separate and look at how to decarbonise the end-to-end energy system, not just individual fuels,” Mullins added.