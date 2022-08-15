Hogget ewes sold up to a high of €275/head at the Suffolk-cross show and sale held at Blessington Mart on Tuesday (August 9).

The breeding sale was held in conjunction with the Co. Wicklow-based mart’s weekly sale of lambs and ewes.

Looking at the trade for hoggets first, prices ranged from €200/head up to a top, as already mentioned, of €275/head.

Prize winners – hogget ewes:

First-prize winners sold for €250/head, bred by James Wilson;

Second-prize winners sold for €240/head, bred by Frank McSharry;

Third-prize winners sold for €260/head, bred by John Slattery.

James Wilson presented with first prize for his hogget ewes that sold for €250/head. Source: Blessington Mart Frank McSharry receiving second prize for his hogget ewes that sold for €240/head. Source: Blessington Mart



John Slattery was awarded third prize for his hogget ewes that topped the sale at €260/head. Source: Blessington Mart

For ewe lambs, prices ranged from €120/head up to a high of €218/head.

Prize winners – ewe lambs:

First-prize winners sold for €190/head, bred by Thomas and Brigid Broe;

Second-prize winners bred by Peter Burke went unsold;

Third-prize winners bred by James and Cathal Clarke went unsold.

Thomas and Bridget Broe took first prize for their pen of ewe lambs that sold for €190/head.Source: Blessington Mart Peter Burke took second prize for his ewe lambs. Source: Blessington Mart James and Cathal Clarke receiving third prize for their ewe lambs. Source: Blessington Mart

Suffolk-cross three and four-year-old ewes traded from €150/head up to €200/head.