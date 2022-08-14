A Status Orange thunderstorm warning for the entire country has been issued by Met Éireann this afternoon (August 14).

The thunderstorm warning is in effect from 3:00p.m on August 14 until 9:00a.m on August 15.

Met Éireann has warned the public to expect heavy downpours of rain and hail and to expect possible flooding due to the increase in rain.

The weather on Monday is set to see scattered showers and thunderstorms across the southern half of the country, becoming intense through the afternoon with the continued risk of flooding.

It will be fresher, but drier further north with just isolated showers and intermittent sunny spells, according to Met Éireann.

Highest temperatures will return closer to average, ranging from 15° to 17° in the north and west, and between 18° and 23° elsewhere.

Light to moderate northerly winds will increase along Atlantic coasts.

By Monday night, showers are expected to gradually die out in the south to leave a mostly dry night with clear spells.

Lowest temperatures of 10° to 15°, remaining warmest near the east coast in a moderate northerly breeze, fresh at times near northward facing coasts.

Tuesday is set to bring cooler and cloudier conditions with scattered light showers across the country.

Highest temperatures of 15° to 19°, mildest in the south, in moderate to fresh northerly breezes.