The European Commission has announced further funding towards food security and biodiversity following discussions with world leaders and international partners at the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York last week.

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen pledged additional funding of €600 million to tackle the global food security crisis, and a total of €7 billion for biodiversity protection.

The General Assembly heard a series of pledges to tackle the current food crisis, aggravated by Russia’s war against Ukraine, the climate and nature crisis, and to improve global health.

“Team Europe is answering the call from citizens to address food security, to take care of our health and the health of our planet. Europe will also play its role in the global green transition. Ahead of COP15 in December, we are confirming an unprecedented investment in support to our partners.

“I call on all international donors to match our ambition on biodiversity,” according to von der Leyen.

Food security

Additional funds of €600 million have been allocated to addressing the global food security crisis in the most vulnerable partner countries in Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific.

Funds will finance immediate humanitarian aid; support sustainable food production and the resilience of food systems; and help countries face the consequences of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Advertisement

A total of €160.5 million have been allocated for west and central Africa; €146 million for east Africa and the Great Lakes; €76.5 million for southern Africa; €36.5 million for the Caribbean; and €10 million for the Pacific.

An additional €52.5 million will focus on finance and investments for sustainable agriculture and agri-food value chains at continental and regional level, while a further €100 million will provide macro-economic support to low-income countries.

Total EU supports towards global food security have now reached over €7.7 billion until 2024, including €2.2 billion in immediate humanitarian food assistance, and €5 billion for sustainable food systems in the medium-to-long term.

Biodiversity

The European Commission’s president has also announced that the funding towards global biodiversity protection will be doubled to a total of €7 billion, ahead of the UN Biodiversity Conference in December.

Von der Leyen’s recent announcement (Saturday, September 24), follows up on her commitment last year to double funding for 2021-2027, especially for the most vulnerable countries.

Through initiatives including NaturAfrica, the Great Green Wall and the Regreening Africa project, the EU supports partner countries to combine nature preservation with socio-economic development, and to restore land across one million hectares.

The EU is also preparing forest partnerships with Uganda, Zambia, Congo, Mongolia and Guyana, to support sustainable management, protection and restoration of the countries’ forests for the benefits of their populations and long-term development.