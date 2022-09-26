The Citizens’ Assembly on Biodiversity Loss, which was convened earlier this year, officially began an “intensive” period of meetings this past weekend.

The meetings took place at The Grand Hotel, Malahide Co. Dublin, and were the first in a series that will be held over the autumn and winter.

This Citizen’s Assembly was established to consider the national response to biodiversity loss.

The assembly has developed a plan of action to adequately address its large remit of biodiversity decline.

Over the coming months, the assembly will operate by sector, covering topics of protected sites and species; agriculture and agricultural landscapes; marine environments and coastal landscapes; freshwater environments; forestry; peatlands; and urban and artificial landscapes.

The first meeting on Saturday (September 24) discussed the biodiversity decline; biodiversity obligations and governance; biodiversity conservation; ecological concepts and threats; national policy and resourcing; biodiversity loss.

Dr. Liam Lysaght of the National Biodiversity Data Centre gave the assembly a presentation on tracking data in support of biodiversity loss. Assembly members were also shown examples of species in Ireland that are at risk.

The assembly was also addressed by Laura Burke of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and on Sunday heard from Andy Bleasdale of the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) on nature designations and the nature directives Ireland is legally obligated to deliver.

He also told the assembly that 85% of Irish habitats designated under the EU nature directive are not in good condition. He stressed the need for active engagement with landowners along with incentives and partnerships to help close the gap of planning and implementation.

The assembly is chaired by academic and broadcaster Dr. Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin, who said over the weekend: “I continue to be incredibly impressed by the passion and ambition of the 99 citizens involved in the assembly and the seriousness in which they have taken on this monumental task”.

She add: “”Throughout the weekend, the quality of the questions being asked and discussions being held in response to the presentations showed an acute awareness and emerging understanding of the complexities of the topic.”

The next meetings of the Citizens Assembly on Biodiversity Loss will take place on Saturday, October 15 and Sunday, October 16.