The Irish Parthenaise Cattle Breed Society is set to host its annual premier sale on Wednesday, September 28.

The sale will get underway at Carnew Mart, Co. Wicklow at 6:00p.m following the mart’s weekly sale of weanlings. Online bidding is available to farmers through the LSL app.

Farmers who wish to avail of the online bidding option should contact Carnew mart in advance to register.

The sale will feature a total of 22 pedigree Parthenaise cattle as well as 33 Parthenaise-cross heifers. Included in the pedigree lots are in-calf heifers as well as cows with calves at foot.

The pedigree Parthenaise cattle will be sold online, and will not be at the mart on the day of the sale. However, the crossbred heifers will be on display at the event.

The pedigree cattle can be viewed on their home farms by contacting the breeders. Contact details for the breeders are available on the Irish Parthenaise Cattle Breed Society’s website.

Speaking to Agriland ahead of the sale, the Irish Parthenaise Cattle Breed Society’s chairperson Paddy Kavanagh said: “We’re delighted to be hosting our second annual sale in Carnew Mart.

“The pedigree cattle offered at this sale are from a cross-section of herds that use only the top genetics available to the breed.

“The crossbred heifers that go under the hammer will offer the commercial farmer the chance to purchase the ideal suckler cow.

“Parthenaise cattle are easy calving with lively calves that develop quickly into super quality cattle,” Kavanagh added.

The society chairperson encouraged beef farmers to attend the sale at Carnew Mart.

Parthenaise sale 2021

Last year, the breed society hosted its inaugural premier sale at Tullow Mart, Co. Carlow.

That sale consisted of working cows with calves at foot; in-calf cows and heifers; as well as maiden heifers and a selection of breeding bulls.

While the sale consisted primarily of pedigree Parthenaise cattle, there was a number of commercial Parthenaise cattle at the sale also.

The sale proved a popular attraction, with breeders from all corners of Ireland and the UK viewing the sale.

Leading the prices at last year’s sale was Kyle Herd May and her heifer calf at foot Kyle Herd Sinita, selling for €3,900.