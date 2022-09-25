The late Ashling Murphy who was tragically attacked and killed while jogging along the Grand Canal just outside Tullamore, Co. Offaly, will be poignantly remembered at a tractor dyno day on Saturday, October 1 from 9:00am to 5:00pm.

The event at Ballyloonan, Ballyboy, Kilcormac, which is being hosted by Ballyboy Community Development and Tidy Towns, will raise money for the Ashling Murphy Fund as well as Down Syndrome Offaly and the redevelopment of the local hall in Ballyboy.

The picturesque village in the heart of Offaly, has strong musical and farming traditions.

Dyno day

The dyno day will see seven main tractor dealers test the horsepower of tractors with dynamometers. Main tractor dealers are providing tractors for tractor skills competitions and displays.

Those with or without a tractor are welcome on the day. For those looking to enter their tractor, they can avail of dyno testing machines from local tractor dealerships. These machines will be operated by expert mechanics.

“There will be a competitive element to the day’s events. The horsepower of the tractors will be displayed on a leaderboard system, creating a friendly rivalry and bragging rights for the highest HP or lack of,” said Joe Molloy of Ballyboy Community Development.

“There will also be lots of activities for visitors without a tractor. Entertainment for young and old, along with trade stalls, food and refreshments which will be available throughout the day.

“Test your ability behind the wheel in our tractor skills area and tractor balancing unit. The cost to test your tractor is €75 plus booking fee. The fee for adults attending on the day without a tractor is €5 and kids go free,” Joe added.

Live music, entertainment, an auction, tea, coffee, and food stalls will also be part of the line-up in the picturesque village.

Joe said that Ashling, who was a primary school teacher, was one of their dearest members. Her death caused shockwaves throughout the country and beyond. “The dyno day will be a fun day for all in aid of some very worthy causes.”