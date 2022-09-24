The UK saw an increase in its sheepmeat production for the month of August, the latest Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) data shows.

According to the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB), 22,700t of sheepmeat were produced during August, which is up 2% from July, but down 1% compared to the same month in 2021.

Breaking down the data, analyst Hannah Clarke of the AHDB said: “Clean sheep slaughter rose 2% from July to 1.01 million head for the month, marginally more (0.4%) than August 2021.

“Adult sheep kill totalled 111,000 head, up 11% from July and up 1% from August a year ago.

“Clean sheep carcasses averaged 19.7kg during August, 1% heavier than July, but broadly similar to year-ago levels.

“For the year-to-date (January to August inclusive) UK sheep meat production stood at 177,800t, up 6% compared to the same period a year ago.

“While average carcass weights so far this year have seen a marginal uptick, the growth in sheepmeat production is primarily down to higher kill.”

Advertisement

UK sheepmeat production to date this year. Source Defra/AHDB

“Clean sheep kill reached 7.6 million head, 5% ahead of the number recorded during the same period in 2021. Adult sheep kill stood at 789,800 head, up 6% year-on-year,” Clarke continued.

“It is worth pointing out that reported figures for 2021 clean and adult sheep kill are still suspected to be on the low side, something we continue to monitor,” the analyst added.