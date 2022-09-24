Hoof health should be taken as seriously as mastitis control and farmers should be constantly on the lookout for lameness in their herd, according to Maeve O’Keefe of HoofCare Direct.

Speaking to Agriland during the official livestream of the 2022 National Ploughing Championships, O’Keefe said that looking after animals’ hooves is extremely important for animal welfare.

“If you have a cow with mastitis, you’re not going to hesitate to treat them and lameness should be seen the exact same way.”

O’Keefe said that hoof-related issues can be extremely painful for cows, yet they often won’t show it until the problem has become quite severe, which is why farmers need to watch their herd’s mobility regularly.

“A lame cow has got such a sore foot but she won’t even show you that by limping on three legs until she is really, very, bad, so it’s so important that she is looked after straight away.”

Not only is hoof health important from an animal welfare perspective, it is also key in protecting the farm business, as untreated issues may require antibiotics and can have knock on effects that will set farmers back.

O’Keefe explained that unaddressed problems can result in fertility issues and decreased body condition score, as well as milk losses alongside expensive medications and antibiotics.

According to O’Keefe, watching for and treating lameness early on can be a step in preventing antibiotic resistance.

She said that dairy farmers have an opportunity to engage in mobility scoring as the cows come into the parlour each day.

“It’s something that they can do to just monitor where their cows are at and keep an eye on them.”

O’Keefe also advised farmers to let cows take their time when moving, as they are typically very careful with their hoof placement when given the time.