Farmers and anyone with an interest in farming for nature are invited to attend a farm walk on Michael McManus’ beef farm in Co. Leitrim this weekend.

The Farming for Nature (FFN) ambassador farms a suckler herd on his 180ac organic farm, which comprises three distinct areas – rocky outcrop, sandy loam, and shale-type land – which are rich in a variety of grasses and vegetation.

McManus operates a rotational grazing system, moving animals in accordance with the stage of growth they are at, or whether they have calves on them at the time.

Cattle grazing is the only management of the land, before grass and flowers grow and the meadow is cut for hay and silage later in the summer. Natural meadows on the farm have not been reseeded, and provide biodiversity on the farm.

McManus said: “I firmly believe that having different plant types for cattle to graze on provides them with a wide range of minerals and nutrients. I think cattle have natural curiosity that needs to be satisfied.

“They enjoy grazing different areas that have different types of vegetation, and the grazing of this type of land with cattle helps promote the natural vegetation here.”

Relying on very few external inputs, the farm is self-sufficient. Cattle overwinter outdoors, where they are supplemented with some meal and on-farm hay and silage.

The farm walk will take place tomorrow (Sunday, September 25) at 2:00p.m.

McManus is also interested in agroforestry, permaculture and preserving traditional methods of farming, as well as nature, heritage and biodiversity on his farm.

The beef farm also includes a well that produces Sulphur water, and a wide range of mature trees such as alder, spindle, oak, holly, blackthorn, hazel, and hawthorn.

He said: “The two things that I value most on my farm are the land and the water. I want to protect them at all costs and the rest will follow – that’s my belief.”

The walks cost €10 per person to attend and all money received will be circulated back into the farming community, FFN said.