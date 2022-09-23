Ornua has today (Friday, September 23), launched its 2023 graduate programme with the opening of applications for a number of roles within the company.

The international food brand is seeking graduates to fill various positions in various departments, including sales and marketing; logistics; manufacturing; engineering; finance; commercial; operations and IT.

However, successful applicants will take part in rotations to facilitate exposure to a variety of disciplines, in an attempt to offer a more rounded experience.

Throughout the programme, graduates will take part in a mix of classroom training as well as self-directed learning, and will be given “real responsibilities” as they take part in projects within the company.

Opportunities will also be available abroad in countries such as Germany, the UK, Spain, Nigeria and the US, where Ornua operates business units and production facilities.

Ornua stated that senior leaders within the business such as CEO John Jordan, who took part in the graduate programme himself, will play an active role in the training, by offering guided mentorship to the participants.

Chief people officer with Ornua Majella Darcy, said the company is “delighted to welcome applications from passionate graduates who are keen to begin their journey within the food industry”.

“For 61 years, Ornua has brought world-class Irish dairy to consumers around the globe and key to that success story has been our strong pipeline of outstanding talent.

“We are committed to nurturing the careers of our people at all levels of the business, and through our industry-leading graduate programme, we aim to leverage the deep knowledge within our business to shape the next generation of talent.”

Applications for the programme will remain open until October 21, and students can submit their application on the Ornua website.