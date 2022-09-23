An anonymous survey aimed at mapping farmers’ knowledge of mental health and help-seeking behaviours called ‘FarMHealth’, has been launched by Dublin City University (DCU).

The survey is part of a wider research project that is focussed on developing a bespoke, nationwide mental health programme, designed specifically for helping farmers to identify signs of poor mental health.

A research team from the university’s school of health and human performance have launched the survey and are hoping to secure 500 responses from across the country. It hopes the information will help them to map behaviours amongst those seeking help with mental health struggles.

Funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), anyone over the age of 18 that identifies as a farmer can take part in the FarMHealth survey and their responses will be recorded anonymously.

In a statement, the university said that rates of mental health difficulties in Ireland remain high following the disruption caused by the covid-19 pandemic, particularly amongst farmers.

“Farming is one of the most dangerous occupations in the country, with the rate of injury eight times greater than the average worker, and globally, farmers are considered to be at risk of developing mental health issues. “

Associate professor and primary investigator on the study Dr Siobhán O’Connor added:

“Stigma and a lack of knowledge related to mental health issues can prevent individuals from recognising their struggle and seeking professional help.

“So even though services, information and supports may be available, the farmers who they are designed for may not be engaging with them.”

O’Connor added that better attitudes towards the use of mental health supports and services, combined with the availability of tailored services could create a more positive culture around the topic.

“A positive mental health culture not only benefits the wellbeing of individual farmers, but our rural communities at large,” she concluded.