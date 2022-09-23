History has been made because for the first time ever, Ireland has crowned two world ploughing champions at Ratheniska Co. Laois.

This week’s World Ploughing Contest saw Eamonn Tracey from Co. Carlow winning the Supreme World Conventional Ploughing Championship.

John Whelan from Co. Wexford won the Supreme World Reversible Ploughing Championship. Image: National Ploughing Championships Facebook

The results of the various competition classes hosted at the 2022 National Ploughing Championships have been published.

3 furrow conventional plough class – Junior

Andrew Tully, Co Cavan: 200 points;

Jim Barrett, Cork East: 186 points;

Ciaran Milne, Tipperary North: 138 points.

3 furrow conventional plough class – Senior

Colm Dinneen, Kerry: 226 points;

Billy Donnelly, Wexford: 212 points;

James Prendergast, Waterford: 210 points.

U21 conventional plough class – Junior

Seán White, Dublin: 194 points;

Gavin Kelly, Galway: 183 points;

James Mahon, Offaly: 146 points.

U21 conventional plough class – Senior

Shane Doyle, Kilkenny: 220 points;

Jonathan Lemon, Co Down: 207 points;

Geoffrey Wycherley Cork West: 207 points.

Intermediate conventional plough class

Padraig Brandon, Co Laois: 245 points;

Frank Cullen, Wexford: 232 points;

Sean Monaghan, Longford: 212 points.

Intermediate reversible plough class

Michael Wycherley, Cork West: 233 points;

Jimmy Cotter, Waterford: 222 points;

Colin Ruttle, Limerick: 217 points;

Michael O’Halloran, Kerry: 217 points.

Senior conventional test match

Eamonn Tracey, Carlow: 483 points;

Gary Simms, Donegal: 467 points;

Sean Keating, Wexford: 459 points.

Kverneland reversible test match

John Whelan, Wexford: 490 points;

Ger Coakley, Cork West: 476 points;

Dan Donnelly, Wexford: 466 points.

U28 conventional junior plough class

Ethan Harding, Tipperary North: 93 points;

PJ Hartley, Kilkenny: 92 points;

Shane Duffy, Mayo: 78 points.

U28 conventional senior plough class

Conor McKeown, Louth: 110 points;

John Murphy, Carlow: 109 points;

James O’Sullivan, Cork West: 103 points.

U28 reversible plough class

Stephen Whelan, Wexford: 220 points;

Connor Farrell, Cork West: 210 points;

Florence Wycherley, Cork West: 205 points.

U40 horse plough class

Eoin Hand, Monaghan: 96 points;

Jonathan Trant, Kerry: 87 points;

Killian Lydon, Galway: 86 points.

Vintage 2 furrow trailer plough class

David Grattan, Co Down: 101 points;

Aenas Horan, Kerry: 100 points;

Jim Cullen, Wexford: 99 points.

Junior A conventional plough class

Eamon Burke, Galway: 203 points;

Barry White, Dublin: 199 points;

Michael P Donegan, Kerry: 196 points.

Junior B conventional plough class

Noel Sutton, Dublin: 167 points;

Robert Roe, Wicklow: 164 points;

Ciaran McConnon, Monaghan: 154 points.

Macra conventional plough class

William Mulcahy, Cork East – Imokilly: 101 points;

Shane Caulfield, Wexford: 98 points;

Gerard Mahon, Offaly: 92 points.

Farmerette Conventional Plough Class

Joanne Deery, Monaghan: 107 points;

Ellen Nyhan, Cork West: 103 points;

Sinead Monaghan, Longford: 100 points.

Senior horse plough class

Noel Hand, Monaghan: 96 points;

Gerry Reilly, Galway: 93 points;

JJ Delaney, Cork East: 87 points.

Vintage 2 furrow mounted plough class

Nick Cullen, Wexford: 216 points;

Oliver Smyth, Meath: 201 points;

Tom Beausang, Waterford: 200 points.