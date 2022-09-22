The National Ploughing Championships is coming to a close this evening (Thursday, September 22) after its return for the first time since 2019.

The total attendance figure for the 91st National Ploughing Championships came to 277,000 over the three days.

National Ploughing Association (NPA) managing director, Anna May McHugh, said:

“The overall mood for this year’s Ploughing has been incredibly buoyant and positive.

“With so much for visitors to enjoy from quality livestock and serious machinery to fashion, celebrities, tik tokers and sports stars galore, there was something for every member of the family to enjoy.”

The coveted 2022 Best Brown Bread Baker title went to Darragh O’Brien from Co. Kildare; his bread will be sold in Aldi stores nationwide and he will receive €15,000 for his triumph.

It is the first time that a man has won the National Brown Bread Baking Competition, sponsored by Aldi and run in conjunction with the Irish Countrywomen’s Association (ICA), since its inception in the early 1950s.

FarmDroid FD20 beat very stiff competition to be announced as the prestigious National Ploughing Championships ‘Machine of the Year’.

The FarmDroid FD20 is the world’s first fully automatic robot that can take care of both sowing and weed control. The robot enables farmers to reduce the cost of sowing and weed control while doing it CO2 neutral, and pesticide-free and reduces the need for manual work.

In the style stakes, Aisling Stack from Listowel, Co. Kerry won the ‘Most Appropriately Dressed Lady’ competition.

Tipperary’s Gavin Clarke was awarded a €500 voucher from the stylish Manley’s Menswear in Athy, Co. Kildare.

In the ploughing competition Eamonn Tracey from Carlow won the overall conventional class, while Wexford man John Whelan won the Reversible Ploughing competition.

Both men will again represent Ireland at the World Ploughing contest next year.

The affiliate’s flags were lowered as part of the 67th World Ploughing Contest Closing Ceremony and the Irish World Board member Anna May McHugh officially handed over the WPO flag to the 2023 host Latvia’s Augars Laursnovis.

The Conventional and Reversible World Ploughing Champions will be announced at tonight’s gala banquet.