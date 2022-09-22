A record breaking 115,500 people attended day two of the 2022 National Ploughing Championships (Wednesday, September 21).

The attendance was described by the National Ploughing Association (NPA) as “a record crowd for a single day in the event’s history”.

This follows on from the 91,500 visitors who attended on day one of the Ploughing, which is being held this year in Ratheniska, Co. Laois.

The video below shows some of the sights and scenes from day two:

The three-day event draws to a close this evening, Thursday, September 22.

This year, Agriland Media Group partnered with the NPA as the official livestream partner for the event.

The video below shows some of the sights and scenes from day 1 of Ploughing 2022 on Tuesday, September 20:

Agriland hosted the official livestream for each of the three days of the event from 12:00p.m to 4:00p.m in association with Lely, FBD and the NPA.

During that time, there was a range of live discussions, debates and interviews in the Agriland pavilion.

The Agriland team also took the livestream audience out and about across the entire event, showcasing everything from the competitions, livestock, machinery and all aspects of agriculture and rural life.

Third day of Ploughing 2022

The third day of the 2022 National Ploughing Championships today (Thursday, September 22) has seen 70,000 people pass through its gates, for a total attendance over the three days of 277,000.

The impressive figure did not quite meet the record set in 2019 (the most recent event), in which 297,000 attended.

Despite not breaking the overall attendance record, this year’s event has set a different record -the largest single-day attendance figure in the event’s history.

The results of the various competition classes hosted at the 2022 National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co. Laois have been published and are avaliable to view here.