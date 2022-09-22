The third day of the 2022 National Ploughing Championships has seen 70,000 people pass through its gates, for a total attendance over the three days of 277,000.

The impressive figure did not quite meet the record set in 2019 (the most recent), in which 297,000 attended.

Despite not breaking the overall attendance record, this year’s event has set another record: the largest single-day attendance figures in the event’s history.

Yesterday (Wednesday, September 21) saw 115,500 people visitors to the Ploughing site.

The previous day, the first of the event, saw attendance of 91,500.

The lower figures today are no doubt a result of the rain which was forecasted for today – and which arrived in force, particularly in the morning.

On Monday, the National Ploughing Association (NPA) advised visitors to the 2022 event to buy their tickets online, as early indications that morning suggested record numbers.

This year, Agriland Media Group has partnered with the National Ploughing Association (NPA) as the official livestream partner for the event.

The Agriland pavilion is located at Block 3, Row 15, Stall 255, and Agriland hosted the official livestream for each of the three days of the Ploughing from 12:00p.m to 4:00p.m, in association with Lely, FBD and the NPA.

The livestream saw a range of live discussions, debates and interviews in the Agriland pavilion, which is open to the public, right in the centre of the Ploughing site.

The Agriland team will also bring the livestream audience out and about across the entire event, showcasing everything from the competitions, livestock, machinery and all aspects of agriculture and rural life.