The first of today’s (Thursday, September 22) panel discussions is now live on the Agriland livestream from the 2022 National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co. Laois.

Health and safety specialist at Teagasc, John McNamara; risk manager with FBD Insurance, Ciaran Roche; and senior inspector with the Health and Safety Authority, Pat Griffin are joining Agriland editor Stella Meehan live on stage.

Today’s livestream will focus on farm safety and agtech as part of Agriland’s Ploughing coverage which will be streamed on the Agriland website, Facebook and YouTube channel.

There will also be a panel discussion focusing on rural crime, which will feature IFA crime prevention executive Barry Carey, and Garda sgt. Graham Kavanagh.

Agtech Ireland chair, Padraig Hennessy, and Kieran O’Donoghue of AgriTech Ireland Cluster will also appear on today’s livestream.

Later today, Alice Doyle, the Irish Farmers’ Association’s (IFA’s) farm family and social affairs committee chair; and Dr. Michael Haydon of Maynooth University will visit the Agriland stand to join the livestream.

Advertisement

Further panel discussions hosted by Agriland editor Stella Meehan, and Agriland senior journalist Aisling O’Brien will include Alan Heaney from Lely Center Mullingar, and Macra na Feirme president John Keane.

Finally, managing director of the National Ploughing Association (NPA) Anna May McHugh will speak about the return of the Ploughing for the first time since 2019.

Agriland livestream

The Agriland team will also bring the livestream audience out and about across the entire event, showcasing everything from the ploughing competitions, livestock, machinery, and all aspects of agriculture and rural life.

Agriland Media Group is partnering with the NPA as the official livestream partner for the National Ploughing Championships and World Ploughing Contest this week.

Agriland will host a livestream each of the three days of the Ploughing from 12:00p.m to 4:00p.m in association with Lely and FBD, and the NPA.

The Agriland pavilion is located at Block 3, Row 15, Stall 255, and is open to the public, right in the centre of the Ploughing site.