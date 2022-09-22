The Zwartbles Sheep Breeders of Ireland officially launched as a society at the 2022 National Ploughing Championships this week.

Taking place in Ratheniska, Co. Laois, after a two-year absence, the Ploughing returned has returned, and Tom McCann of the newly formed society spoke to Agriland on day one of the event to tell us about the recent developments within the Zwartbles breed here in Ireland.

McCann said: “There were two Zwartbles societies up until this year; however, after talks we are delighted to announce that we are now forming as one society known as the Zwartbles Sheep Breeders’ of Ireland.

“In 2005 the sheep breed arrived into Ireland as part of the UK society branch. However, in 2018, a few of the members were worried about Brexit looming and as a result broke away and formed Zwartbles Éire. Tom McCann of the Zwartbles Sheep Breeders of Ireland

“While in 2019, the southern branch formed its own group, called the Irish Zwartbles Sheep Association,” McCann added.

“This meant there were two Zwartbles entities in Ireland. However, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine would only recognise one Zwartbles breed.

“Therefore, a lot of talking, some head bashing, and just listening to people’s opinions between the two Zwartbles groups eventually led to getting the two groups together and form as one.

“We are launching here at the Ploughing and we are very excited to be sharing this exciting news and development.

McCann said: “With close to 120 pedigree Zwartbles breeders in the country and over 2,000 female breeding sheep registered with the society and a growing commercial demand among farmers for the breed, it’s an exciting time for all involved.”