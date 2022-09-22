The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) will hold three organic farming events ahead of the re-opening of the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) in October.

Organic farm walks and information days organised by the IFA aim to provide farmers with information on options available in organic farming.

Ahead of the events which will start next week, organic project team chair of the IFA, John Curran said:

“These events will be an excellent opportunity for anyone who is considering entering organic production. Information will be available from the IFA, Teagasc advisors, Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) officials and organic farmers.”

Farmers who are considering organic farming as an option are welcome to attend the following events:

Thursday, September 29, Tullyhouse Organic Farm, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, F94P798, mixed enterprise;

Thursday, October 6, beef and lamb farm of John Curran, Fordstown, Co. Meath, C15XD76;

Wednesday, October 12, farm of Sean O’Farrell, Cloncannon, Co. Tipperary, E53AE27, mixed enterprise.

All events will be held from 3:00-6:00p.m, according to the IFA.

Organic Farming Scheme

Meanwhile, Minister of State at the DAFM, Senator Pippa Hackett has confirmed that the new OFS with funding of €256 million will open for applications in early October, and will remain open until the end of November.

“Farmers should avail of the latest advice from their farm advisor and check out the farm walks nationwide in the run-up to this opening.

“I would also encourage them to check out the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) calculator available on the department website to see their potential payment under the new OFS,” according to the minister.

Minister Hackett recently welcomed that 336 new applicants who applied earlier this year have been approved and this will add 16,000 new hectares of land farmed organically in Ireland.

The minister also highlighted the new Organic Village, a collaboration between the DAFM and National Organic Training Skillnet, at the National Ploughing Championships as a further example of the huge interest in the sector.

“For the first time in Ploughing championship history, a dedicated Organic Village will feature prominently on site, showcasing the thriving organic sector across a broad and diverse range of exhibition stands,” according to the minister.