The results of the various competition classes hosted at the 2022 National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co. Laois have been published.

3-furrow conventional plough class – Junior

Andrew Tully, Co Cavan: 200 points;

Jim Barrett, Cork East: 196 points;

Ciaran Milne, Tipperary North: 138 points.

3-furrow conventional plough class – Senior

Colm Dinneen, Kerry: 226 points;

Billy Donnelly, Wexford: 212 points;

James Prendergast, Waterford: 210 points.

U21 conventional plough class – Junior

Seán White, Dublin: 194 points;

Gavin Kelly, Galway: 183 points;

James Mahon, Offaly: 146 points;

U21 conventional plough class – Senior

Shane Doyle, Kilkenny: 220 points;

Jonathan Lemon, Co. Down: 207 points;

Noel Nyhan, Cork West: 200 points.

Intermediate conventional plough class

Harry Mallon, Donegal: 208 points;

Trevor Cobbe, Offaly: 208 points;

Tony McGrath, Kilkenny: 207 points.

Intermediate reversible plough class

Michael Wycherley, Cork West: 233 points;

Jimmy Cotter, Waterford: 222 points;

Colin Ruttle, Limerick: 217 points.

Senior conventional test match

Eamonn Tracey, Carlow: 483 points;

Gary Simms, Donegal: 467 points;

Sean Keating, Wexford: 459 points.

Kverneland reversible test match

John Whelan, Wexford: 490 points;

Dan Donnelly, Wexford: 466 points;

Enda Kelly, Offaly: 408 points.

U28 conventional junior plough class

Ethan Harding, Tipperary North: 93 points;

PJ Hartley, Kilkenny: 92 points;

Shane Duffy, Mayo: 78 points.

U28 conventional senior plough class

Conor McKeown, Louth: 110 points;

John Murphy, Carlow;

James O’Sullivan, Cork West: 103 points.

U28 reversible plough class

Stephen Whelan, Wexford: 220 points;

Connor Farrell, Cork West: 210 points;

Florence Wycherley, Cork West: 205 points.

U40 horse plough class

Eoin Hand, Monaghan: 96 points;

Jonathan Trant, Kerry: 87 points;

Killian Lydon, Galway: 86 points.

Vintage 2 furrow trailer plough class

David Grattan, Co Down: 101 points;

Aenas Horan, Kerry: 100 points;

Paddy Connolly, Kildare: 94 points.

Junior A conventional plough class

Eamon Burke, Galway: 203 points;

Barry Whyte, Dublin: 199 points;

Michael P Donegan, Kerry: 196 points.

Junior B conventional plough class

Noel Sutton, Dublin: 167 points;

Robert Roe, Wicklow: 164 points;

Seamus McConnon, Monaghan: 150 points.

Macra conventional plough class

William Mulcahy, Cork East – Imokilly: 101 points;

Shane Caulfield, Wexford: 98 points;

Gerard Mahon, Offaly: 92 points.

Farmerette Conventional Plough Class

Joanne Deery, Monaghan: 107 points;

Ellen Nyhan, Cork West: 103 points;

Sinead Monaghan, Longford: 100 points.

Senior horse plough class

Noel Hand, Monaghan: 96 points;

Gerry Reilly, Galway: 93 points;

JJ Delaney, Cork East: 87 points.

Vintage 2 furrow mounted plough class

Nick Cullen, Wexford: 216 points;

Oliver Smyth, Meath: 201 points;

Tom Beausang, Waterford: 200 points.

