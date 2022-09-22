Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan has today (Thursday, September 22), announced funding of over €1.4 million for biodiversity projects through the Local Biodiversity Action Fund (LBAF).

Biodiversity projects are being carried out locally throughout Ireland in support of the National Biodiversity Action Plan (NBAP) 2017-2021, and already almost €4 million has been granted through the LBAF since 2018.

Projects, which cover a wide range of biodiversity-related activities, including invasive alien species control; dune restoration; wetland surveys; and biodiversity awareness and training, include:

A collaboration between nine local authorities on the invasive Quagga Mussel in the river Shannon;

Lesser Horseshoe Bat survey in Cork City;

Mayo Wetland County survey;

Leitrim Local Biodiversity Action and Pollinator Plan training and outreach events;

Wetland restoration in Fingal County Council;

Invasive species control in Kilkenny.

A total of 128 projects across all 31 local authorities have been funded this year, which, the minister said “will have real, tangible impact for nature and it couldn’t come at a more crucial time”.

Announcing the new funding for local authorities today, Minister Noonan said communities are at the heart of biodiversity action. He continued:

“The successful projects are all contributing to the implementation of the NBAP and helping to advance our shared vision for nature. The new NBAP is currently out for public consultation, so it’s a great opportunity for people to have their say and help shape the future for biodiversity in Ireland.”

Members of the public are encouraged to submit their views on Ireland’s fourth NBAP to a public consultation which is run by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).

Submissions can be made by the public until Wednesday, November 9.

The draft NBAP sets out a vision for an Ireland in 2050 in which biodiversity is valued, conserved, restored and sustainably used, and includes the following objectives:

Adopt a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach to biodiversity;

Meet urgent conservation and restoration needs;

Secure nature’s contribution to people;

Embed biodiversity at the heart of climate action;

Enhance the evidence base for action on biodiversity;

Strengthen Ireland’s contribution to international biodiversity.

The final version of the NBAP will be published in early 2023, to allow the recommendations of the ongoing Citizens’ Assembly on Biodiversity Loss to be considered.