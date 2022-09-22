A pathway to succession is still a major concern for young farmers, according to Macra president John Keane.

Speaking on the Agriland livestream at the National Ploughing Championships, Keane stated that he was hearten by the amount of young people attending the event.

But noted that only 5% of active farmers are young farmers under the age of 35, with a change in policy the only solution to this.

Keane noted that the three main concerns for young farmers remains access to land, access to finance and a succession plan for farms. John Keane

Succession scheme

Keane noted that there are concerns among older farmers regarding financial security when they do step back from farming.

He stated: “Older farmers who are at the retirement age or into their 70s are looking at their financial viability for their partners and for their families.

“If I don’t continue to farm what is going to be my income to sustain myself long into the future and that question has to be asked of the policy makers.

“Why are we not delivering an on-farm succession scheme that delivers for older farmers to give them that security to step back from farming, but also allow younger farmers to step forward.”

Some of the measures that Macra would like to be included in the scheme are investment support, increased supports from the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), so that both older and younger farmer have financial security.

Retirement scheme

Keane then spoke about the retirement scheme that was in place during the early 2000s, but was met with some negative publicity.

But that a major positive to come from the scheme was the large number of farms transferred to young farmers.

Commenting on some of the issue with the scheme Keane said: “The issue with scheme was that if an older farmer was caught with his wellies on outside the back door their payments were at risk.

“A farmer might be carrying a bale of hay or helping to move cattle along a road and their payments were at risk because they were deemed to be farming.

“So what we need is for the young farmers to be able to step forward, but we can’t neglect and forget the experience that the older farmers can impart on younger generations.

“There must be a way through the succession scheme, that older farmers can still be available on farm, still help out on farm and provide that valuable experience that they have.”

Keane noted that young farmers will need to learn from the more experienced older farmers.

Commenting further he said: ” We have a huge amount to learn from them so retiring that knowledge and experience would be a huge mistake, so we need to harness all of that.”