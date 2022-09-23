The National Ploughing Championships drew to a close yesterday (September 22) with an attendance of 70,000 people, bringing the total attendance for the event to 277,000

The impressive figure did not quite meet the record set in 2019 (the most recent event), in which 297,000 attended.

Despite not breaking the overall attendance record, this year’s event has set a different record -the largest single-day attendance figure in the event’s history.

Agriland hosted the official livestream for each of the three days of the event from 12:00p.m to 4:00p.m in association with Lely, FBD and the NPA.

During that time, there was a range of live discussions, debates and interviews in the Agriland pavilion.

The Agriland team also took the livestream audience out and about across the entire event, showcasing everything from the competitions, livestock, machinery and all aspects of agriculture and rural life.

History has been made because for the first time ever, Ireland has crowned two world ploughing champions at Ratheniska Co. Laois.

This week’s World Ploughing Contest saw Eamonn Tracey from Co. Carlow winning the Supreme World Conventional Ploughing Championship.

John Whelan from Co. Wexford won the Supreme World Reversible Ploughing Championship. Image: National Ploughing Championships Facebook

The results of the various competition classes hosted at the 2022 National Ploughing Championships have been published.

