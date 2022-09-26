In this week’s factory quotes, most processors have held steers at €4.70/kg base price this week while a few factories in the north and west of the Republic of Ireland are putting forward quotes of €4.65/kg.

The pound sterling has fallen in value against the euro recently which a number of procurement staff have noted is “causing issues” as UK buyers are getting less value for their pound in Irish markets.

Factory heifer price is at €4.75/kg on the grid this week with a few of the northern-based processors quoting €4.70/kg.

Most if not all of the major Irish beef processors had a presence at Ploughing 2022 which took place last week and was well attended by beef farmers across the country.

The mood from beef finishers seemed to be fairly positive at the three day event with one of the main concerns being the cost of feed going into the winter.

Both cows and bulls remain a fairly firm trade as manufacturing beef remains a popular option with customers at the expense of the prime beef cuts.

€4.70/kg and €4.60/kg is available for U and R-grade cows respectively this week with €4.40 and €4.30/kg being quoted for for the better-type O and P-grade cows respectively.

Looking at U-24 month bulls and some processors are more keen than others this week with a flat price of €4.70/kg and €4.60/kg available for U and R-grade bulls respectively at the better-end of the scale. More money may be available in some cases.

O and P-grade bulls are being quoted at a flat price of €4.50/kg and €4.40/kg respectively.

Finally, U-16 month bulls are €4.70/kg on the grid.