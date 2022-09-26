Beef processor Kepak and wholesaler Musgrave MarketPlace have partnered to launch the Butcher Prime Certified Irish Angus Beef Range.

As part of the partnership, the new range will be supplied to some of the most well known restaurants in Ireland.

The Butcher Prime Certified Irish Angus Beef Range is noted for higher levels of marbling, which delivers a better taste and flavour.

The beef in the range is hand selected, hip hung and matured for 21 days, which also adds to the quality, Kepak said.

The range is accredited by the Certified Irish Angus Producer Group, which “ensures that quality and consistency of the beef”, and is guaranteed 100% Irish Angus beef through DNA traceability.

The range is also Bord Bia quality assured (QA) and sourced from Kepak suppliers around the country. The processor says these suppliers are “committed to the highest animal welfare standards and sustainable farming practices”.

The new offering marks almost 20 years of Kepak supplying beef products to Musgrave MarketPlace. Other brands and ranges supplied in that time include Butcher Select Brand, Butchers’ Prime Brand and Simply Meat Brand.

Commenting on the new range, Mel Bohan, Kepak commercial manager, said: “The Butcher Prime Certified Irish Angus Beef Range reflects the quality produce of our farmers.

“The new offering also reflects the success of an almost 20-year partnership between Kepak and Musgrave which we endeavour to build into the future.”

James Canavan, trading manager for Musgrave MarketPlace, commented: “We are committed to ensuring the meat we deliver to our customers is 100% Irish and of the highest quality, with a strong focus on excellence from farm to fork.

“We look forward to continuing this partnership with Kepak in delivering world class meet to the tables of Irish restaurants,” Canavan added.