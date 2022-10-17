Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for rain for the south of the country, mid-week this week.

The warning affects the following counties: Carlow; Kilkenny; Wexford; Wicklow; Cork; Kerry; Tipperary; Waterford.

The national forecaster said that spells of heavy rain overnight on Tuesday (October 18) through to Wednesday night will lead to localised flooding.

The warning will remain in place from 4:00a.m on Wednesday (October 19) to 10:00p.m that night.

Advertisement

Weather warning for wind

The latest weather warning for rain, follows a similar Status Yellow warning which was in place for wind in some areas, which expired at 12:00 noon today (Monday, October 17).

The national forecaster applied to the warning to: Clare; Cork; Kerry; Limerick; Donegal; Galway; Leitrim; Mayo; and Sligo.

A Status Yellow gale warning for all coastal areas is valid until 5:00p.m today.

General weather outlook

Meanwhile, Met Éireann has forecasted that it will be cold and dry overnight tonight with temperatures tumbling back to 0° to 5°; mist and fog patches will form in light winds. It will feel milder in the south and southwest where it will be cloudier.

Advertisement

Tuesday will be dry and sunny but there will be cloudier conditions in the southwest where there will be light rain or drizzle. Daytime temperatures will climb to 12° to 16° and winds will strengthen.

Rain in the southwest will spread northeastwards on Tuesday night, however Ulster and north Leinster are expected to stay dry. Easterly winds will be moderate to fresh and temperatures will stay around 7° to 11°.

Wednesday will be cloudy with widespread rain which will be heaviest in the south and southwest with a possibility of flooding and the Status Yellow rain warning for several counties, mentioned above.

The easterly winds will be fresh and gusty in temperatures of 11° to 14° generally.