Met Éireann has said that weather conditions will continue to be unsettled this week with further outbreaks of rain across the country.

A Status Yellow warning for strong winds, with gusts of 90 – 110km/h, will remain in place for western coastal counties until midday today (Monday, October 17).

The national forecaster said that disruption is expected in Clare; Cork; Kerry; Limerick; Donegal; Galway; Leitrim; Mayo; and Sligo.

A Status Yellow gale warning for all coastal areas is valid until 5:00p.m today.

The southwest to westerly winds will ease as the day progresses and scattered showers will clear to leave mainly dry conditions with some spells of sunshine, temperatures will reach 12° to 15°.

It will be cold and dry overnight with temperatures tumbling back to 0° to 5°; mist and fog patches will form in light winds. It will feel milder in the south and southwest where it will be cloudier.

Tuesday will be dry and sunny, there will be cloudier conditions in the southwest where there will be light rain or drizzle. Daytime temperatures will climb to 12° to 16° and winds will strengthen.

Rain in the southwest will spread northeastwards on Tuesday night, however, Ulster and north Leinster are expected to stay dry. Easterly winds will be moderate to fresh and temperatures will stay around 7° to 11°.

Advertisement

Wednesday will be cloudy with widespread rain which will be heaviest in the south and southwest with a possibility of flooding.

The easterly winds will be fresh and gusty in temperatures of 11° to 14° generally.

It feel mild on Wednesday night with temperatures of 9° to 12°, the rain will clear to leave a mostly dry night.

Thursday will be dry in many areas with some sunny outbreaks, there is a chance of some patchy rain in the south. The winds will freshen and temperatures will reach 14° to 17°.

There will be widespread rain on Friday morning which is set to clear during the afternoon.

Met Éireann has said that the conditions over the weekend will continue to be unsettled.

The forecaster added that field conditions will worsen this week due to outbreaks of rain with moderately drained soils becoming waterlogged in all areas at times.