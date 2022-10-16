Over 828 million people are affected by hunger globally, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has said to mark World Food Day 2022 (Sunday, October 16).

Despite efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of Zero Hunger, conflict, climate change and the continuing impact of Covid-19 are driving higher levels of food insecurity and malnutrition, he said.

The minister has reiterated Ireland’s commitment to eliminating global hunger, as Food Vision 2030 recognises the importance of food systems transformation for the delivery of sustainable food systems globally.

Commenting on the theme of World Food Day 2022 – “Safe food today for a healthy tomorrow” – Minister McConalogue said:

“As a global community, we can overcome these challenges to create a better future by transforming our disrupted agri-food systems to deliver affordable and nutritious diets for all.

“Ireland, through its participation in the United Nations (UN) Food Systems Summit and its partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), has become a leading advocate for agri-food systems transformation.”

World Food Forum

Minister McConalogue will reiterate the importance of transformation to sustainable agri-food systems in his keynote address to the World Food Forum in Rome tomorrow (Monday, October 17).

Ireland’s important partnership with the FAO, which is underpinned by Ireland’s support of the UN multi-agency Food Transformation Hub, will be further discussed by the minister and the director-general of FAO, Qu Dongyu.

Under this year’s theme, “Healthy Diets. Healthy Planet”, the World Food Forum, which will take place from tomorrow until, October 21, is a global youth movement to transform agri-food systems and achieve the SDGs, including Zero Hunger.

Ireland’s youth delegation is comprised of six diverse youth leaders and innovators in the areas of food production, food loss and waste, food insecurity and nutrition, according to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

Minister McConalogue will also travel to Milan for a number of Bord Bia engagements with key Italian trade customers for quality-assured Irish food and drink on Tuesday, October 18.