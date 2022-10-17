Ireland is now moving beyond an initial development phase when it comes to creating a bioeconomy, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), Martin Heydon has said.

Since 2018, the DAFM has invested €25 million in bioeconomy research, including diversification of protein resources and new biomass streams, and producing new biopesticides and biofertilisers.

As Ireland moves to the mobilisation phase in the bioeconomy development process, Minister Heydon has launched the Bioeconomy Ireland Week 2022 today (Monday, October 17).

The DAFM aims to develop a Bioeconomy Action Plan for the period 2023-2025, the minister with special responsibility for research and development, farm safety and new market development said. He commented:

“This will focus on enabling the development of transformation pathways to develop the bioeconomy as a green, sustainable, and circular business model, underpinned by science, technology, cooperation, and innovation.

“The greater utilisation of biological resources ticks the boxes when it comes to economic, environmental, and societal sustainability. It can create new sources of income for the agriculture, forestry, fisheries, and broader agri-food sector.”

Speaking at a Bioeconomy Research Symposium in the DAFM’s Backweston Campus in Celbridge, Co. Kildare, Minister Heydon said research investment has supported the advancement of the knowledge and innovation base to develop the Irish bioeconomy.

Advertisement

Bioeconomy Ireland Week

Under this year’s theme “All Voices Together”, a range of activities and events will take place from today until Sunday (October 23). In person and online events as part of the Bioeconomy Ireland Week 2022 include, for example:

Irish Seaweed with Dr. Paul MacArtain, Dundalk Institute of Technology, Tuesday, October 18;

Scotland and Ireland Bioeconomy Innovation Collaboration: High Value Bio-based Ingredients, Wednesday, October 19;

Scenario modelling and monitoring to develop a sustainable bioeconomy in Ireland and Europe, Thursday, October 20;

BioWill – Creating a biorefinery for Willow Trees, Friday, October 21;

Rubbish Ramble, Ballymun Health Care Facility Dublin, Saturday, October 22.

Daily online activities such as Teagasc daily bioeconomy maps, and local libraries helping raise awareness of the Irish bioeconomy.

Events will showcase how the natural environment can be utilised in a sustainable and circular way to help achieve a prosperous society for primary producers, industry, researchers, children and other citizens.

The bioeconomy plays an important developmental role in achieving climate neutrality and environmental, economic, and social sustainability, according to the DAFM.

A bioeconomy encompasses all sectors and associated services and investments that produce, use, process, distribute or consume biological resources, including ecosystem services.

A national policy statement published in 2018 complements sectoral policies and enables the design of transition pathways, while the EU Bioeconomy Strategy provides the policy framework for the deployment of a bioeconomy in Europe.