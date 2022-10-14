The weather this weekend will be quite unsettled with frequent and, at times, heavy rain, before turning to slightly better conditions early next week.

It will be generally cloudy this morning (Friday, October 14), with outbreaks of showery rain. The rain will clear southeastwards through the morning with scattered showers and sunny spells following from the northwest.

It will stay cloudier in the southeast with an odd patch of drizzle. Highest temperatures will be 10° to 14° in light to moderate westerly winds.

Early tonight, persistent heavy showers will push into western coastal counties, with the potential for some thunderstorms and hail. The showers will become widespread across the country overnight, remaining heavy in places.

It will become drier by morning as showers clear into the Irish Sea. It will be breezy, with moderate to fresh southwesterly winds. Lowest temperatures will be 3° to 7°.

Tomorrow (Saturday, October 15) will be a blustery and showery day. Scattered showers in the west will become more frequent and widespread through the morning and early afternoon.

Showers will turn heavy at times, particularly over the western half of the country, with the chance of isolated thunderstorms. Southerly winds will increase fresh and gusty with the showers. It will feel cool, with highest temperatures of 9° to 13°.

It will turn drier over Saturday night as showers gradually become more isolated, though they will occasionally be heavy in western and northwestern areas. It will feel chilly, with lowest temperatures of 3° to 7°. Winds will ease light to moderate southwesterly overnight.

Sunday (October 16) will be a mostly dry and bright start to the day, apart from isolated showers in the northwest. Cloud will build from the south through the day, bringing outbreaks of heavy rain during the afternoon and evening.

It will breezy with the rain, as southeasterly winds increase moderate to fresh. Highest temperatures of 10° to 14°.

On Sunday night rain will gradually clear northwards overnight, with drier weather and clear spells following.

There will be scattered showers in the west and northwest. It will remain quite breezy with moderate to fresh southerly winds. Lowest temperatures will be 6 to 11 degrees, coolest in Ulster.

Monday (October 17) will be a drier day with spells of sunny weather and just a few light showers. Highest temperatures will be of 12° to 15° in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds, easing later.

Monday night will see cold, dry and clear conditions. Some mist or fog will develop in light easterly winds or variable winds. Lowest temperatures will be 2° to 6°.