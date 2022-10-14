The demand for ewe lambs at marts remains strong, with no shortage of takers for quality ewe lambs.

Prices for ewe lambs over the last few months have been trading €5-15/head above that of the general trade for lambs at mart sales, depending on breed, quality and weight, and prices still are very much continuing that trend.

And, despite in most cases having to give that bit more for ewe lambs, it has proven to be worthwhile, as it gives farmers a number of options.

For many, it was a case of buying in ewe lambs to keep as hoggets to either breed from or sell on or to mate as ewe lambs.

However, in recent times, the trade towards the back end of the year and into the following spring has opened up another avenue for these ewe lambs to be marketed.

With the hogget trade this year and last year not performing to the expectations of many, some might wonder why the demand for ewe lambs is still so great.

However, in the last two years specifically, an upturn in trade has been seen towards the back end of the year.

This has given those ewe lambs options over buying wethers or rams for example as there is no pressure to move them on.

With some movement in lamb prices late this week, where base prices improved by 10c/kg in cases, the hope is that it will result in more upward movement in prices in the near future.

By having ewe lambs, not only have prices improved into the back end of the year but also into the following spring, where many farmers last spring moved on ewe lambs, particularly those they felt that wouldn’t be eye catching at hogget sales later in the year.

While for many, going back to my original point, the aim from the outset is buy ewe lambs with the intention of selling them 12 months later as hoggets. This has proved to be a sticky market to sell into the last two years, especially for plainer types so this should be considered.

Then lastly, for some, the intention is to breed from ewe lambs and let them out to the ram later in the season. This has its advantages but needs to be carefully considered and ewe lambs do need greater care and attention.