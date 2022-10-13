This mental health awareness month people across Ireland are encouraged to take on the “Row Your Demons” challenge and make a donation to support the provision of free counselling sessions.

As part of the fundraiser and in aid of Turn2Me, a national charity offering free one-to-one counselling sessions, people are asked to use a rowing machine for half an hour and donate €50 – the cost of one session.

Rowing for thirty minutes will benefit people’s mental health, particularly because exercise can decrease stress, according to Turn2Me. Donations to the fundraiser, which has been launched today (Wednesday, October 13), can be made here.

“Half an hour on a rowing machine is challenging but doable, and the funds raised go towards a great cause. People can row for half an hour on their own or go with a group of mates to the gym and row alongside each other.

“It’s a great challenge and all money raised will go towards funding professional one-to-one counselling sessions for people in Ireland,” co-founder of Turn2Me, Oisín Scollard said.

Advertisement

People are also invited to watch an on-the-water rowing race in aid of Turn2Me at Dublin City Municipal Rowing Club this Saturday (October 15) from midday until 4:00p.m. Pictured are TV presenter Miriam O’Callaghan, co-founder of Turn2Me Oisín Scollard, and clinical manager at Turn2Me Suzanne Ennis. Image source: Mark Stedman

Launching the fundraiser, TV presenter Miriam O’Callaghan said the past few years have been tough for many people, and it is important to support charities that offer professional, accessible mental health services in Ireland. She added:

“So many people across the country are suffering with anxiety, depression, grief, and loneliness, and many of these issues were exacerbated by the pandemic and again with the rising cost of living.”

Turn2me was founded in 2009 stemming from the very personal experiences of Oisín and Diarmuid Scollard who lost their brother to suicide in 2003.

As of September 2021, the charity provides adult counselling and peer support services to adults and young people aged 12 plus. It also offers group support services for teenagers, young people and adults.