A ring-fenced block of grassland across 27.6ac in Mullingar Co. Westmeath will be up for public auction next month, according to Savills.

Laid out in three divisions, the land at Charlestown, Athlone Road, is in pasture and of “excellent quality” with extensive road frontage.

There is access off the Lynn Road with the land suitable for a wide range of agricultural and horticultural uses.

The public auction will take place at Mullingar Park Hotel, Dublin Road, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath, N91 A4EP on Thursday, November 10 at 3:00p.m.

Public auction

Prospective purchasers are asked to register their interest with the selling agents following inspection by appointment.

There are three lots on offer:

Lot one including about 4ac;

Lot two including about 23.6ac;

Lot three including the entire 27.6ac.

Savills noted that it is intended to offer the property for sale as described, but the seller reserves the right to divide the property into further lots, or to withdraw the property, or to exclude any property shown in these particulars.

Location

The lands are prominently located along the R390, and the Lynn Road and bound by the Royal Canal Way to the south.

Located 3km west of Mullingar, the land can be easily reached from the N52 with convenient access to the N4, according to Savills.

“The land lies outside of the current development plan boundary. Due to the extensive road frontage and low-density housing in the area, it may be possible to develop the site subject to the necessary planning permissions.

“Interested parties are asked to engage directly with Westmeath County Council in relation to any planning queries,” according to Savills.

Tillage farm sold for €17,300/ac

Meanwhile, a 182ac tillage farm in Co. Meath has been sold for €3.15 million to an Irish-based buyer in a public auction last week.

Parkstown house and farm in Ballivor had previously been valued at €3 million, however the property went under the hammer for a price of €17,300/ac.

The property comprises extensive farm buildings with winter accommodation for about 550 head of cattle and 3,000t of grain storage.

The property attracted bids from the farming and business world with parties living in Ireland and abroad, according to Savills.

“[Such investment] serves as an inflationary hedge and offers conservation opportunities, in addition to food production,” according to head of country agency at Savills, James Butler.