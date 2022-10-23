The crowds were out in force for the second day of the AXA National Dairy Show at the Green Glens Arena in Millstreet, Co. Cork yesterday (Saturday, October 22).

Showcasing the country’s top dairy cows and heifers, the show, which is celebrated its 40th anniversary, returned for an in-person event for the first time since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The show also included 180 trade stands and machinery demonstrations.

Agriland Media Group is collaborating with AXA as the official media partner for the National Dairy Show to bring coverage of the event to readers and viewers over the two days.

Take a look at this video featuring some of the highlights from the second day of the show:

There was a total of 18 showing classes today, with over 150 entries hoping to catch the eye of National Dairy Show judge David Jones.

The Welsh man had the task of selecting the Jersey Champion, Intermediate Champion, Junior Champion, before crowning his Supreme Champion.

In front of the excited crowd Jones selected Hallow Atwood Twizzle 1181, as his Supreme Champion.

Advertisement

The fourth calver is from the Hallow Holstein herd of Co. Wexford breeders Philip and Linda Jones. Supreme Champion Hallow Atwood Twizzle 1181 with Will and Kate Jones

Reserve champion went to Coolroehouse Real Seal Sooty; she was exhibited by Paul Murphy.

Honourable mention went to Bawnmore Unix Jeanette 2 ET, exhibited by Bryan and John O’Connor.

A full list of results from the second day of the National Dairy Show is available by clicking here.

National Dairy Show

Throughout the two-day event a series of seminars took place focusing on a range of issues affecting the dairy sector.

Among the topics discussed were the 25% emissions reduction target set by government for the agriculture sector, dairy breeding, sustainability and organic farming.

To mark the event’s 40th anniversary, the National Dairy Show committee made a series of presentations, including to the owner of the Green Glens Arena, Noel C Duggan.

He told the crowds that the atmosphere at the show surpassed even the Eurovision which was held at the Co. Cork venue in 1993.

Advertisement

“We’ve had big events here like Eurovision, world boxing and Riverdance. Nothing compares with the camaraderie and the family atmosphere we have here today,” he said. Noel C Duggan, owner of the Green Glens Arena in Millstreet

Duggan brought along a host of show memorabilia including a photo of British showjumper Harvey Smith being presented with a dairy calf by former Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) president, Michael Buckley at the show in the early 1980s.

On Friday evening, Bovaer, a feed additive developed by DSM, took the overall prize in the AXA National Dairy Innovation Awards.

The additive reduces enteric methane emissions in dairy cows by a minimum of 30%.

The product, which contributes to a significant reduction in the environmental footprint of milk production, also claimed gold in the scientific category.

DSM is currently working on expanding the additive into the beef herd.

Additional reporting by Aisling O’Brien