The opening day of the AXA National Dairy Show at the Green Glens Arena in Millstreet, Co. Cork attracted crowds from across the country today (Friday, October 21).

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the show which has returned for an in-person event for the first time since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Along with the country’s top dairy cows and heifers, the event includes 180 exhibitors and machinery demonstrations.

Agriland Media Group is collaborating with AXA as the official media partner for the National Dairy Show bringing coverage of the event to readers and viewers over the two days.

Take a look at this video featuring some of the highlights from the first day of the show:

In total, 20 classes of handling and stock judging are taking place at the National Dairy Show, with the Supreme Champion due to be revealed on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement

Today, the young handlers took centre stage with competitors as young as 7 taking to the ring.

Dermot McCarthy from Co. Limerick judged the YMA Showmanship League classes.

Then it was the turn of National Dairy Show judge David Jones who oversaw the novice handling and junior Jersey classes.

A full list of the results from today’s showing class can be found by clicking here. Judge David Jones casting an eye over the competitors in the novice handling class

The National Dairy Show also includes a series of seminars focusing on the challenges and opportunities for the Irish dairy industry.

This included a debate today on the 25% emissions reduction target for the agriculture sector featuring Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) president, Tim Cullinan, Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) president, Pat McCormack and Ireland South MEP, Billy Kelleher.

Advertisement

Broadcaster and former minister for agriculture, Ivan Yates chaired a debate with Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) president, Tim Cullinan, Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) president, Pat McCormack and Ireland South MEP Billy Kelleher

Among the many exhibitors at the show are companies displaying the latest technology in animal health; breeding; milking equipment; robotics; feeding, machinery; nutrition; and soil and land management.

The National Dairy Show will continue tomorrow (Saturday, October 22) from 9:30a.m to 5:30p.m. Crowds gather at the showing ring

Meanwhile, the winners of the AXA National Dairy Innovation Awards will be announced a ceremony tonight.

The awards recognise a new product or service which has been launched over the past year, that has revolutionised some aspect of dairy farming.

20 finalists are in the running for the overall award, winners will also be announced in five individual categories: scientific; sustainability; technology; engineering and best start-up.