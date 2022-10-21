Day one of the National Dairy show took place today, Friday, October 21 at the Green Glens Arena, Millstreet, Co. Cork.

The event returned to in-person this year after a two-year absence caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year also marks the 40th anniversary of the National Dairy Show.

IHFA

There was three Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) handler classes at the event today.

The handlers qualified at shows during the year to compete at Millstreet, these classes were judged by Dermot McCarthy from Co. Limerick.

The top three from each class are named below:

Handler aged 12 years and under on the January 1, 2022, exhibiting a Holstein or Jersey calf:

Zoe Greenan; Alex Windrum; Georgina Hynes.

Handler aged 13 to 16 years on the January 1, 2022, exhibiting a Holstein or Jersey calf:

Hannah Greenan; Kate Lehane; Becky Hynes.

Dermot McCarthy judging Class B

Handler aged 17 to 26 years inclusive on the January 1, 2022, exhibiting a Holstein or a Jersey calf:

Claire Kirby; Emma McNamara; Rachel Corley.

Handler Championship

There were also two handler classes, which were judged by David Jones.

The top three from these classes are named below:

Novice Handler aged under 12 on the January 1, 2022, exhibiting a Holstein or Jersey calf born in 2022:

Niamh Murphy; Josephine Kelleher; Andrea Deane.

David Jones judging classes

Novice Handler aged 12 to 18 years inclusive on the January 1, 2022, exhibiting a Holstein or a Jersey calf:

Sarah Shannon; Bill Hannon; Amy Roche.

Junior Jersey Champion

The junior Jersey classes also took place today with David Jones selecting Gabriel Chrome Rose as his Junior Champion.

She is a January 2022 born heifer sired by River Valley Cece Chrome-et and her dam is Gabriel Rose 2090; she was exhibited by Robert Shannon. Junior Jersey winning line-up

Reserve champion went to Rathard Kasey, exhibited by Peter and Paula Hynes.

She is also a January 2022 born heifer, her dam is Rathard Kiki GP83 and is sired by Fdi Barcelona.

Honourable mention went to Greenlea Chrome Marble 1624, exhibited by Padraic Greenan.

She is a January 2021 born heifer, sired by River Valley Cece Chrome-et and her dam is Clandeboye Oliver P Marble VG85.

National Dairy Show

A full list of Jersey class winners are outlined below:

Jersey heifer born on or after January 1, 2022, led by handler 12 years or under on January 1, 2022:

Champion: Gabriel Chrome Rose, exhibited by Robert Shannon;

Reserve: Rathard Kasey, exhibited by Peter and Paula Hynes;

Honourable mention: Moorshill Leamonhead Belle, exhibited by Patrick Ahern.

Class winner: Gabriel Chrome Rose

Jersey heifer born before December 31, 2021, not in milk:

Champion: Greenlea Chrome Marble 1624, exhibited by Padraic Greenan;

Reserve: Rathard Peanut, exhibited by Peter and Paula Hynes;

Honourable mention: Ballyealan Barce Daisy 3600, exhibited by Tom Lynch.