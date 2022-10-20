The National Dairy Show will get underway tomorrow, Friday, October 21 at the Green Glen Arena, Millstreet, Co. Cork.

This year’s event returns to an in-person event this year after a two-year absence caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year also marks the 40th anniversary of the National Dairy Show.

Agriland Media Group is collaborating with AXA as the official media partner for the National Dairy Show and will bring coverage of the event to readers and viewers over the course of the two days.

Take a look at this video of what visitors to the show can expect:

National Dairy show

The event takes place over two days this year, from 2:00p.m to 9:30p.m tomorrow Friday, October 21 and 9:30am to 5:30pm on Saturday, October 22.

Over the course of the two days, there will be over 20 classes of handling and stock judging taking place with the Supreme Champion cow due to be named on Saturday afternoon.

Tomorrow will see the YMA Showmanship categories take place, with five classes along with an overall champion handler.

The classes are:

Handler aged 12 years and under on January 1, 2022, exhibiting a Holstein or Jersey calf;

Handler aged 13 to 16 years on January 1, 2022, exhibiting a Holstein or Jersey calf;

Handler aged 17 to 26 years inclusive on January 1, 2022, exhibiting a Holstein or a Jersey calf;

Novice Handler aged under 12 on January 1, 2022, exhibiting a Holstein or Jersey calf born in 2022;

Novice Handler aged 12 to 18 years inclusive on January 1, 2022, exhibiting a Holstein or a Jersey calf.

There are also two stock judging classes taking place today, along with the Junior Jersey champion being named.

The two classes are:

Jersey heifer born on or after January 1, 2022, led by handler 12 years or under on January 1, 2022;

Jersey heifer born on or after January 1, 2022, led by handler 12 years or under on January 1, 2022.

Supreme Champion

The second day of the event (Saturday, October 22) will see the majority of the stock judging taking place at Millstreet.

The Supreme Champion will be named, along with winners of over 20 other categories.

Some of the classes include:

Senior three-year-old cow in-milk born between January 1, 2019, and August 31, 2019;

Mature cow in milk born before December 31, 2014;

Confined heifer in-milk;

Heifer born between December 1, 2021, and January 31, 2022;

Heifer born between July 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021;

Junior Holstein Champion;

Intermediate Holstein Champion;

Jersey Champion.

Trade stands

Along with the showing of livestock there will also be a wide range of exhibitors in attendance at the event over the two days.

The exhibitors will include: Artificial insemination (AI) companies; animal health; breeding and dairy agritech; milking equipment; robotics; livestock machinery; finance; dairy services; nutrition; soil and land management; dairy inputs and many others.

There will also be a number of seminars and machinery demonstrations taking place at the event.