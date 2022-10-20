Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has announced the forming of a new Deer Management Strategy Group as part of efforts to eradicate bovine TB.

Speaking today (Thursday, October 20) following the 15th meeting of the Bovine TB Stakeholders Forum, the minister said the new group is being established in collaboration with the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) in the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

The group will be chaired by Teddy Cashman, a dairy farmer who previously served as chairperson of the governance committee of Lakeland Dairies.

On foot of the forum meeting, Minister McConalogue said that progress was being made in reducing incidence rates of TB.

“I am acutely aware of the financial and emotional pain associated with a TB breakdown. I am committed to further driving down TB rates,” he said.

The minister added: “The collaborative model of the forum is making real and impactful progress. Herd incidence is reducing this year and farmers, vets, scientists, my department, and all stakeholders continue to have vital roles to play.

“The journey ahead is challenging, but collaboration like this makes it possible to travel this journey successfully together,” he said.

According to Minister McConalogue, herd incidence stood at 4.33% at the end of 2021. At the end of quarter three of this year this figure had reduced to 4.12%.

“I would urge the forum to continue its ambitious drive towards TB eradication in the coming years,” he commented.

On the issue of funding the government’s TB Eradication Programme, the forum of also making progress in this regard as well, according to the animal health chairperson of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

However, TJ Maher said this week that key issues including testing, a final agreement on the badger wildlife programme funding model, and a comprehensive financial support model remain on the table.

“It is critical that, as we come to the end of the year, we get the proper funding model agreed,” Maher said.

Under new TB testing rules due to come into effect in February, animals that are moving from farm to farm or through a mart must have been TB tested in the previous six months, or be tested within 30 days after the movement.