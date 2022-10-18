Advanced discussions around “proper funding models” to support the government’s TB Eradication Strategy will take place today in Dublin, Tuesday (October 18) at the latest bovine TB Stakeholders Forum meeting.

The animal health chair of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), TJ Maher, told Agriland that the forum is “making progress”.

But Maher said key issues including testing, the final agreement on the badger wildlife programme funding model, and a comprehensive financial support model that has been negotiated between farm organisations and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) remain on the table at today’s discussions.

“It is critical that, as we come the end of the year, that we get the proper funding model agreed.”

Under new TB testing rules due to come into effect in February, animals that are moving from farm to farm or through a mart must have been TB tested in the last six months, or be tested within 30 days after the movement.

Maher said one of the key issues that farm organisations are pushing the department on is a “comprehensive wildlife programme”.

The IFA has rejected alleged assertions by DAFM veterinary inspectors that animal movements play a key role in TB spread.

He said that the IFA’s position is very clear on this issue – and claims this is supported by DAFM’s own figures – that just over 7% of all TB is caused by animal movements and that wildlife accounts for the majority of TB spread.

“The other interesting figure is that 70% of all TB is in cows and we know that cows are not the animals that move the most,” Maher added.

“That clearly indicates that the animals most affected don’t actually move that much. We’re very clear that there is an information problem in the department. The department is saying cattle movements are the driver of TB but we do not accept that.”

The IFA animal health chair said that throughout its negotiations at the TB Forum it has “consistently worked with the department” towards the development of a comprehensive wildlife programme, which Maher believes will be a key factor in getting control of TB in Ireland.

“As farmers we test all our animals every year, we do almost 11 million tests every year – we do an awful lot of animal testing but we don’t test an awful lot of badgers, so the badger is the reserve and we have to get control of that reserve of infection,” he commented.

According to Maher, IFA members have made a strong commitment to doing their job “properly” and to testing their animals properly.

But he said that IFA members do not currently feel that this is being acknowledged by government.

“What our members want to see is the proper support from the department to operate what is the management of a protected species under a proper culling and vaccination programme in areas that have disease pressures.”

He outlined that at the heart of the ongoing discussions at the TB Forum is the issue of financial support for farm families impacted by TB.

“We have fought for and sought support for those who have TB in their herds – through proper live valuations of animals and through proper income supports for those who have severe breakdowns.

“On an annual basis, 4% of farmers get TB but that changes every year and some of those are hit financially very very heavily and that is why we have looked for the increased income supports,” the IFA animal health chair added.

According to Maher, there is a “presentation” from DAFM on the table and the TB Forum has indicated that it would be willing to support this once the caveats of an improved wildlife programme are committed to and payments for new tests are agreed.

He said there are a number of key issues that the IFA will not move on in the ongoing discussions.

There is no doubt as farmers we have a legal requirement to test our animals every year, we are committed to that and we will continue to pay for one herd test annually every year.

“But tests that are above that are not going to be paid for by farmers and that is our position and we won’t be changing that position,” Maher added.

He said IFA members have made a strong commitment to co-operating with the department on the introduction of new EU animal health regulations on the pre-movement testing of cows and bulls over 36 months of age.

Maher said that the association has identified, with the department, that this could be in the region of 70,000 animals or substantially less, if farmers are allowed to move their herd test which is part of the TB Forum negotiations.

He said, however, that there is no indication that there will be any more than one herd test in relation to the new EU regulations on testing.

According to the IFA, DAFM has not yet communicated to herd owners any specifications relating to the new TB testing rules due to come into effect in February.

Maher said this is because the department remains in negotiations with the TB Forum over certain details and payment arrangements.

“We are very clear on this. On additional testing, the department pays for it, farmers don’t pay for it. Our position is that our members will pay for one test and the department pays for any other legally required test. That’s where the situation lies.”

The IFA is keen to reassure farmers that they will not be faced with an extensive new testing regime once the new rules on TB testing come into force in February.

“This has been a key plank of the IFA’s discussions – farmers pay for one herd test annually and those who are affected by TB are properly looked after to ensure that their incomes are not decimated through no fault of their own,” Maher said.