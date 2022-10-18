Met Éireann has today (Tuesday, October 18) issued a Status Orange weather warning for heavy rainfall in several counties for tonight and tomorrow.

The national forecaster has said that there may be thundery downpours in Cork; Kerry; Waterford; Wexford; and Wicklow leading to localised flooding.

The warning is due to come into force from 10:00p.m and will remain valid until midnight on Thursday.

Met Éireann has advised that disruption is likely in the affected counties as a result of the adverse weather and road users are being advised to be extremely careful while travelling. Met Éireann has issued a Status ORANGE warning for Kerry for Tuesday night and Wednesday



Heavy rain will cause localised flooding and likely disruption.



All road users should exercise extreme care#Kerry #weatherwarning pic.twitter.com/VfCqZf9PSM— Kerry County Council – Comhairle Contae Chiarraí (@countykerry) October 18, 2022

A Status Yellow warning for rain for Carlow; Kilkenny; and Tipperary will be in place for 24 hours from 10:00p.m today.

A similar alert will come into effect from 4:00a.m on Wednesday for Cavan; Dublin; Kildare; Louth; Meath; and Monaghan.

Met Éireann said that counties covered by these warnings may also experience some localised flooding and disruption.

Meanwhile, today’s forecast is for mainly dry and sunny conditions for many areas, apart from the southwest where the cloud will bring rain and drizzle which will become more persistent in the afternoon.

The east to southeast winds will strengthen and temperatures will reach 12° to 16°.

The rain in the southwest will move northeastwards overnight with some heavy falls in parts which may cause flooding.

The temperatures will remain around 7° to 11° in the breezy easterly winds.

Wednesday morning will be wet in many areas, the rain is due to ease for a time before another band of rain arrives from the south later in the day bringing a further risk of flooding.