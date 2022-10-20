Clonakilty, Kinsale and Ballymote are among 32 towns and villages that discharge raw sewage into seas and rivers every day because they are not connected to waste water treatment plants, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has warned.

In a new report published today (Thursday, October 20) the EPA states that just 51% of Ireland’s sewage was treated in 2021 to the European Union (EU) standards – well below the EU average of 90 per cent.

The agency identified 38 areas where waste water discharges are having an adverse impact on rivers, lakes, estuaries and coastal waters.

The EPA also outlined that Irish Water had “no clear action plan or time frame” to improve treatment at 27 of these.

The report highlights that key infrastructure projects have been completed by Irish Water in some areas to protect rivers at risk of pollution, stop discharges of raw sewage and improve compliance with the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive.

But Dr Tom Ryan, EPA director, believes it will take a high level of “sustained investment” over the next two decades to bring all treatment systems across the country up to the required standard to protect the environment and public health.

“Irish Water has failed to produce action plans to improve treatment at one-third of the priority areas identified by EPA where waste water is harming our rivers, lakes and coastal waters. It is essential that Irish Water provides clear, site specific action plans and time frames to improve treatment in these areas.”

The report shows that treatment at 12 large urban areas did not comply with EU standards set to protect the environment. These areas generate almost half of Ireland’s urban waste water with most of it produced in the greater Dublin area, which is served by an overloaded plant at Ringsend.

Source: EPA

In its latest report the EPA also identifies priority areas that Irish Water should target to deliver improvements, where they are most needed and where it can bring the greatest environmental benefits.

The agency said work to eliminate raw sewage flowing into seas and rivers from 32 towns and villages is already underway or due to start by 2024.

Overall the EPA said Irish Water had still not clearly identified when and how it will improve treatment at approximately one-third of all priority areas.

“Irish Water must provide clear action plans with time frames to resolve the environmental concerns at each of these areas,” the agency stated.

In response to the agency’s report Irish Water has said it is “making progress” in upgrading Ireland’s public wastewater infrastructure.

Since 2014, when it assumed responsibility for public water services, it said 60% of raw sewage discharges by volume have been eliminated.

Irish Water said it had also invested €367 million in wastewater infrastructure in 2021 which is its highest level in a single year.