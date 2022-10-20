The president of the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association (INHFA) has said that the workload facing agricultural advisors to meet the Agri-Climate Rural Environmental Scheme (ACRES) deadline is “blatantly unfair”.

Applications for the €1.5 billion scheme can only be submitted on behalf of farmers by an approved agricultural advisor before the closing date of midnight on November 21.

Budget 2023 provided funding for 30,000 farmers to enter the first tranche of the results-based agri-environmental scheme

However, INHFA president Vincent Roddy told Agriland that he is not confident there will be enough time to complete that number of applications.

“I’d say if we get 20,000 farmers in, it will be good, based on the closing date.

“Now, it could be extended from November 21. I wouldn’t be shocked if it is extended until to December 1. But I know the department [of agriculture, food and the marine] seem fairly intent to keep it as it is,” he said.

The INHFA president previously called for the application deadline to be extended until next February. He said this would allow farmers time to discuss the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) with their advisors.

“I think the department, if they were inventive, could have found a way to accommodate that and it would have given more time,” he said.

Speaking during a meeting a Dingle Mart on Tuesday (October 18), Roddy also urged farmers to lobby their local politicians on the proposed EU Nature Restoration Law.

“I think our politicians may be going blind into this. Our job is to inform our members and to inform the public and obviously to put enough pressure on the politicians that we can actually get this stalled and at least reviewed.

“The minimum we have to do with the Nature Restoration Law is to make sure that there are significant changes especially on land ownership because that’s a big issue. It’s an issue that concerns everyone.”

The INHFA president also referenced EU proposals on the rewetting of drained farm peatlands.

“If people want to do that, and I hope they wouldn’t, but if they do, it has to be a choice, it can’t be compelled on them,” he said.