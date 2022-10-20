Figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) show that 40,410 cattle (excluding veal) were processed at DAFM-approved beef factories last week (week ending Sunday, October 16).

Year-on-year seasonal trends show an annual increase in the weekly kill in the months of October and November, however for weekly supplies to surpass 40,000 head is unusual.

Weekly kills in excess of 40,000 adult cattle were seen in November 2017, November and early December 2018, and November 2019, DAFM has outlined.

According to DAFM: “Last week was not the highest-ever weekly kill of adult cattle. November 2017 saw the highest weekly kill at approximately 40,500 (adult cattle) slaughtered.”

The number of cattle processed at DAFM-approved factories to date this year is up by over 110,000 head (including veal) on the same time period last year.

Cattle processed at DAFM-approved factories in the week ending Sunday, September 16:

2,005 young bulls;

483 bulls;

7,900 cows;

19,086 steers;

10,936 heifers.

The chart below represents the weekly kill of heifers, steers, cows, bulls and young bulls at DAFM factories:

Weekly beef kills will likely remain high for this week and next week before dipping off in the first week of November as a result of the October Bank Holiday and the resulting four-day kill at most processing facilities.

According to Bord Bia, a revised supply forecast for 2022 indicates an increase in total cattle slaughterings for the year in the region of 110,000 to 120,000 head.

A higher cow kill and lower exports to Northern Ireland are factors contributing to a increase in the supply outlook.

Speculation on factory cattle supply would indicate that the numbers of finished cattle will likely remain high into the back end of the year with a chance of some bounce in prices in late November.

Early indications would suggest supplies of finished cattle becoming tighter into next spring and early summer, as has been the seasonal trend for the past number of years.