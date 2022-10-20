Bobcat is always looking to expand the uses to which its machines can be put; the more versatile they are, the better the sale prospects, so the theory goes.

To this end, it has expanded the implement range for its small articulated loaders with the launch of two new Brushcat rotary cutter models and a log grapple attachment.

Scrub cutting by loader

The new Brushcat attachments offer cutting widths of 1,118 and 1,372mm, respectively, and are the smallest models in the full line-up of Brushcat rotary cutters which offers models of up to 2,032mm.

These units are designed to provide a cutting and mulching action all in one pass and may be used in areas which are otherwise inaccessible to larger machines or cutters mounted on a three-point linkage.

The new brush cutters can can tackle ground inaccessible to standard three-point linkage machines

The ability of the loader to lift the the deck above fences and walls is a bonus in such situations, and being forward of the cab greatly improves the driver’s vision of the operation.

The company also claims that the short deck and its superior oscillation enable the brush cutter to follow ground contours, ensuring a consistently clean cut, even on slopes.

Log hauling

To go alongside the new Brushcat attachments, the company has introduced log grapple which is also compatible with both the Bobcat L23 and L28 SAL models. Clearing up sites after cutting is one use for the new grapple

The log grapple is said to meet the demands of landscaping and site clearing jobs and is ideal for users wishing to maximise the number of jobs their machines can handle.

The implement comes with reinforced tines and an integrated tree pusher, ensuring material falls in the intended direction.

Stable platforms from Bobcat

Rope bollards provide an additional anchor point, assisting in stability while at work. It can also be used on the new MT100 mini track loader. The log grapple is intended to increase the versatility of Bobcat machines

The Bobcat L23 and L28 small articulated loaders are said to offer high lift capacities in confined spaces, ease-of-use with simple intuitive controls and low ground disturbance for working on any terrain.

They are designed and built by Bobcat at the company’s North American facilities and offer stability with tipping loads of up to 1.39t, even though their width is just over 1m.