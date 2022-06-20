Bobcat has the bit clamped firmly between its teeth at present with a tumble of announcements and press releases over the past few months regularly filling up the inbox.

The latest news is of a recent European presentation of products which are nearing the end of the development pipeline and should be with us in the near future.

Smorgasbord of ideas

Doosan Bobcat has a training facility at Dobris in the Czech Republic which has just hosted the first face-to-face Bobcat demonstration event in nearly three years.

Over the last few weeks customers and dealers from all over Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) have participated in the event to get to grips with the latest Bobcat products, as well as a range of new concepts which are set to materialise in the near future.

The company demonstrated its latest thinking in applying electrification, digitisation, autonomy and even ‘gamification’ to the work site.

Latest products

The highlights included blending established products with new developments.

Attendees had the opportunity to try out the full range of Bobcat wheeled and tracked loaders, telehandlers, and attachments in working conditions. The Dobris facility caters for training, development and manufacture

Complementing the practical sessions was a selection of product previews of the latest technology Bobcat will be bringing to market.

These include S86 and T86 R-Series wheeled loaders, the MT100 mini track loader, a full range of ground maintenance equipment and the Bobcat MaxControl remote operation with joysticks feature.

Coming soon

Looking further into the future, Bobcat will launch the world’s first all-electric compact track loader, the E35 operate by wire mini-excavator and an object avoidance system based on radar.

Commenting on this year’s event, Gustavo Otero, president of Doosan Bobcat EMEA, said:

“After almost 3 years we were delighted to be able to host a live event again. It is a unique opportunity for our customers and dealers to attend demo days with its revolutionary concept that allows them not only to see, but to try out, our whole range of products.”

He added that dealers also had the opportunity to meet the Bobcat team members in person at Dobris.

These are the people who are developing the new products and solutions, including designers, engineers and product managers.

Dobris – hub of EMEA operations

The Dobris campus is unique among Doosan Bobcat’s global facilities. It is home to the company’s EMEA headquarters, the innovation and training centres.

The site also includes one of Bobcat‘s manufacturing plants, which produces compact machines distributed not only in the EMEA market, but also exported to other regions worldwide.