A man has been arrested and a significant amount of cannabis herb and plants has been seized during a garda operation in a rural Galway village.

As part of Operation Tara, gardaí attached to the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit seized combined drugs valued in excess of €150,000 and arrested a man following a search in a rural area of the county yesterday (Sunday, June 19).

In a statement, An Garda Siochána said: “[Yesterday] morning, gardaí carried out a search under warrant at a domestic residence in the Cappataggle area.

“Cannabis plants worth €144,000 and cannabis herb worth €6,600 was seized.

“A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene and later taken to Galway Divisional Headquarters where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984,” the statement added.



The man has since been charged and is set to appear before Galway District Court this morning, Monday, June 20. Image: An Garda Siochána

All of the drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis and An Garda Siochána said that investigations are ongoing.

Other garda activity

Meanwhile in the past few days, the driver of a 4X4 pickup truck was brought to a swift halt by gardaí in Naas, Co. Kildare after being clocked speeding on the M7 at 121km/h – while towing a trailer.

Any vehicle towing a trailer is restricted to a maximum speed limit of 80km/h.

After gardaí stopped the vehicle, checks on the driver revealed that he was disqualified from driving. He was subsequently arrested and charged by gardaí.

He is due to appear in court soon and his vehicle was impounded.





