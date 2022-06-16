The driver of a 4×4 pickup truck was brought to a swift halt by Gardaí in Naas after being clocked speeding on the M7 at 121km/h yesterday (Wednesday, June 15) – while towing a trailer.

Any vehicle towing a trailer is restricted to a maximum speed limit of 80km/h.

After Gardaí stopped the vehicle, checks on the driver revealed that he was disqualified from driving. He was subsequently arrested and charged by Gardaí.

Taking to Twitter, An Garda Síochána said:

“Naas RPU (Roads Policing Unit) spotted this jeep towing [a] trailer travelling at 121km/h on [the] M7. Naas RPU spotted this jeep towing trailer travelling at 121km/h on M7. Vehicles towing trailers are restricted to a max. speed of 8Okm/h. A check using the #MobilityApp revealed the driver was disqualified.

Driver arrested & charged, will appear in court soon. Vehicle impounded. pic.twitter.com/zSUb3uIUUK— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) June 15, 2022

Gardaí stop tractor for mobile phone use

Meanwhile, Gardaí in Co. Laois have urged farmers to exercise care on the roads and to stop in a safe place to use mobile phones.

The call comes after the driver of a tractor in Mountrath, Co. Laois, was stopped by Gardaí for using a mobile phone while driving.

In a statement on Facebook, An Garda Síochána (Laois/Offaly) said:

“We appreciate it’s a busy time of year for farmers and silage contractors but we urge you to pull in off the road to a safe place to use your phone.

“Statistics show that people who use a mobile phone while driving are four times more likely to have a crash.

“It’s not worth the risk to you or other road users. A fine and penalty points have been issued.”