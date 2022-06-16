Last week’s sheep kill (week ending June 11) witnessed a decrease on the week before, primarily attributed to hogget throughput falling fast and spring lamb supplies holding relatively steady on the previous week.

Figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) show that 48,219 sheep were processed last week, representing a decrease of 6,116 head from the week before.

The number of hoggets processed continues to decline, with 5,737 head slaughtered last week; this is a decrease of 5,084 head from the week prior.

Ewe and ram throughput edged back again, witnessing a decrease last week of 480 head and totalling 5,332 head.

Furthermore, spring lamb supplies fell marginally last week, totalling 37,150, which represents a decrease of 531 head on the previous week.

Week-on-week sheep kill (week ending June 11):

Advertisement

Hoggets: 5,737 head (-5,084 or -46.98%);

Ewes and rams: 5,332 head (-480 or -8.25%);

Spring lambs: 37,150 head (-531 or -1.4%);

Total: 48,219 head (-6,116 or -11.25%).

Sheep kill to date

Taking a look at this year’s throughput figures to date, 1,195,407 sheep have been processed so far.

Of that figure, 882,015 have been hoggets, 191,169 were spring lambs, with the rest made up of ewes and rams (122,139) and a small portion of light lambs (84 head). Source: DADFM

If we compare figures to date this year, against the same period in 2021, we can see that the total number of sheep slaughtered is up over 144,582 head; 191,354 more hoggets have been processed, while 5,791 fewer ewes and rams have been slaughtered.

Spring lamb throughput remains down on this time last year by nearly 41,000 head.

Year-on-year sheep kill changes (week ending June 11):